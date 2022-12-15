Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.66. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

