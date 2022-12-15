SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,009,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,165,000 after buying an additional 163,388 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $30.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

