Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.8% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 216.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $109.77 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $133.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.