Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Clorox by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.4 %

CLX opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.64. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

