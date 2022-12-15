Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,504 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,504 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 592,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 185,022 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 744.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 115,961 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN opened at $10.09 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

