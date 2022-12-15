ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,164,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,840,640,000 after acquiring an additional 339,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

