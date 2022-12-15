Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,299 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 655.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 17,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BLW opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.00. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

