Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $335,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.29. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

