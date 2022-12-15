Private Trust Co. NA Has $875,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN opened at $161.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $173.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.57.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

