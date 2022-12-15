eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,025 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,951 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.20% of eBay worth $46,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46,493 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 23,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 3.7% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.73, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

