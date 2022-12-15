Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $42,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $102.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

