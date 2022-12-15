Brown Advisory Inc. Has $54.71 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,616 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $54,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $792,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of A opened at $154.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.98. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on A. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,790,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total transaction of $1,978,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,520 shares of company stock valued at $29,616,547.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

