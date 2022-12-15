B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,060,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,652,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 431,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,788 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 66,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,543.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.82 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $194.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average is $166.07.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

