B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,973 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

