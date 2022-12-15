Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) traded down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $33.27 and last traded at $33.39. 311,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,814,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,362 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 309,194 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

