B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 338 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $163.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average is $158.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

