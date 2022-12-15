Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TopBuild Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TopBuild in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.75. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $16.57 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLD. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $162.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.08 and a 200-day moving average of $174.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

