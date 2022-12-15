Peter Sack Acquires 2,396 Shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Stock

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) insider Peter Sack bought 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $38,000.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,321.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of REFI stock opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $280.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 309,918 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 458,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 321,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.65% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.