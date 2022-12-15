Michael D. Stornant Buys 2,500 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Stock

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of WWW stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $871.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWW. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Argus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

