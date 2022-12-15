Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 44,515 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,515 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 178.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 700.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $256.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.80 and a 200-day moving average of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $413.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

About ANSYS



ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

