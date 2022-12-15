First National Bank of Omaha Raises Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 78,414 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 388,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after buying an additional 427,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 440,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after buying an additional 69,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $42.70 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $3,815,195.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $568,772.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 82,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $3,815,195.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,544 shares of company stock worth $4,850,992. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

