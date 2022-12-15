Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,741 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of OGE Energy worth $16,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About OGE Energy

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.