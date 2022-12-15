First National Bank of Omaha Buys 969 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after buying an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total value of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,150 shares of company stock valued at $68,603,899. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.15.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $349.51 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.