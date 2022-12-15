Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Kforce were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kforce in the second quarter valued at $182,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $54.41 on Thursday. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $437.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.42 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KFRC shares. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.