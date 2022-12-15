First National Bank of Omaha Has $1.79 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

