Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Holdings Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 41.73% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $4,498,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,078,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,459,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock valued at $60,959,468 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

