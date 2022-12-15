Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

