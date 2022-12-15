Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 660,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

ET opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

