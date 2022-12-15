Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 130,307.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 36,486 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,050 in the last three months. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

