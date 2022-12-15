Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,553 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 383.5% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

