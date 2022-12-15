BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,683 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.41 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

