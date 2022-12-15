Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,910.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,177.3% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $95.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

