American National Bank Purchases 2,197 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2,175.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $212.70 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.20 and a 200-day moving average of $206.38.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

