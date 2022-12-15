Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 98,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 53,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TIP opened at $108.49 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.30.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

