American National Bank Purchases 20,958 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

American National Bank lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2,964.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 35,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 72,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $171.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

