American National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American National Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $180.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

