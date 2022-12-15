Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 470 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,915 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON opened at $214.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.