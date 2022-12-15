American National Bank Invests $73,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

American National Bank bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SONY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

About Sony Group

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $133.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

