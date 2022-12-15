American National Bank Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

American National Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $276.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

