American National Bank Acquires Shares of 3,712 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,176,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $68.48.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

