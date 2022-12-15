American National Bank Buys 3,083 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 337.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,088.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEMG stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35.

