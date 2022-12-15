American National Bank Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $456.56 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $524.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

