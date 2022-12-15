American National Bank Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

American National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE RHI opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.