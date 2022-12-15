Insider Selling: Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CTO Sells $15,201.06 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $15,201.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,046,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,916.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Thursday, October 13th, Mathew Rekow sold 1,709 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $1,452.65.

On Thursday, September 15th, Mathew Rekow sold 6,720 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $8,265.60.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 384.34% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,054,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 955,720 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth $9,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.70 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.