David Peter Paul Sells 562 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) insider David Peter Paul sold 562 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $11,200.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 865,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 8.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,442,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 438,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 27,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

