David Peter Paul Sells 562 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) insider David Peter Paul sold 562 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $11,200.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,118.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.93. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $31.09.
JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JBGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
About JBG SMITH Properties
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
