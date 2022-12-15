Insider Buying: WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Purchases 21,004 Shares of Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 21,004 shares of WaveDancer stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $13,442.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WaveDancer Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ WAVD opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.96.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 79.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WaveDancer

About WaveDancer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAVD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

