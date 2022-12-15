Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Director Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) Director Morris Prychidny purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,058,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$428,531.72.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 14th, Morris Prychidny purchased 75,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,750.00.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Down 5.1 %

TSE NHK opened at C$0.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$0.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

