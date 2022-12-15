TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) CEO Garry E. Menzel Sells 10,613 Shares

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) CEO Garry E. Menzel sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $11,674.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,871 shares in the company, valued at $164,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TCRR stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.
TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on TCRR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.