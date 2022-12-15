TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) CEO Garry E. Menzel Sells 10,613 Shares

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) CEO Garry E. Menzel sold 10,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $11,674.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,871 shares in the company, valued at $164,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRR stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.71. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 550,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 220.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 218,947 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 149.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 196,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCRR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

