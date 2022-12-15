Insider Buying: WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Buys 21,004 Shares of Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 21,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $13,442.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WaveDancer stock opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAVD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

