Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Edward Smolyansky Sells 1,883 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $12,616.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,942,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,014,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edward Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Monday, November 21st, Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00.

Lifeway Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.49 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lifeway Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.